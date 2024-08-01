Karnataka

DKS presides over Karnataka Cabinet meeting as CM skips after Governor's notice on MUDA scam

Home Minister G Parameshwara said since the Cabinet was slated to discuss the notice issued to Siddaramaiah, Ministers requested the Chief Minister not to attend it.
Karnataka Congress chief Siddaramaiah
Karnataka Congress chief Siddaramaiah (Photo | EPS)
BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday skipped a Cabinet meeting which discussed a "show-cause notice" issued to him by the Governor asking him to explain why prosecution sanction must not be accorded in connection with the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment 'scam'.

Home Minister G Parameshwara said Siddaramaiah authorised Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to chair the meeting.

Parameshwara said since the Cabinet was slated to discuss the notice issued to him by the Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Ministers requested the Chief Minister not to attend it.

"The Cabinet meeting has to happen in his (Siddaramaiah's) absence," he said.

"We (Ministers) requested him not to attend (the Cabinet meeting)," Parameshwara said, adding, that the Chief Minister should not be part of the Cabinet when it discusses the notice issued to him.

Karnataka Congress chief Siddaramaiah
Now BJP to raise MUDA sites scam to corner Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar
MUDA scam

