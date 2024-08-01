DKS presides over Karnataka Cabinet meeting as CM skips after Governor's notice on MUDA scam

Parameshwara said since the Cabinet was slated to discuss the notice issued to him by the Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Ministers requested the Chief Minister not to attend it.

"The Cabinet meeting has to happen in his (Siddaramaiah's) absence," he said.

"We (Ministers) requested him not to attend (the Cabinet meeting)," Parameshwara said, adding, that the Chief Minister should not be part of the Cabinet when it discusses the notice issued to him.