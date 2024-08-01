Karnataka becomes second among states in organ donation

BENGALURU: Karnataka has been awarded the second-best state for organ donations in 2023 by the central government. The state performed 178 organ donations, a significant achievement in the organ donation programme. Ballari district pledged the highest number for organ donations among all districts in India.

The state promoted organ donation through various initiatives. During the ‘Ayushmanbhava’ health mela, Karnataka secured the third position for number of organ donation pledges. To further encourage organ donation, the state government has issued orders to honour family members who have donated organs.

According to a new directive, families will be recognised during Independence Day (August 15) for donations made from January 26 to August 14 this year, and during Republic Day, on January 26, 2025, for donations made from August 15, 2024, to January 25, 2025.