Karnataka Governor issues notice to CM over MUDA scam allegations

BENGALURU: In a fresh political development, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot is learnt to have issued a notice to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on July 27, seeking an explanation from him on the alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites to his wife by MUDA.

Activist TJ Abraham met the governor on July 25 and sought his permission to prosecute Siddaramaiah. Accordingly, the governor issued the notice to the CM.

To discuss this matter, Siddaramaiah has decided to hold a cabinet meeting at 11 am on Thursday. The meeting will deliberate on options, including passing a resolution against the next move of the governor, according to sources.

Before the cabinet meeting, Siddaramaiah will have a “breakfast” meeting with his cabinet colleagues at 9.30 am.

In fact, the CM discussed the matter with the high command in Delhi on Tuesday. After returning on Wednesday evening, he rushed to Energy Minister KJ George’s house. The governor too was in Delhi amid these developments.

According to sources, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy had his role in these political developments. He had announced that JDS will not back BJP’s padayatra plan. By announcing this, he managed to pressure Union Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate legal action against Siddaramaiah, according to a source.