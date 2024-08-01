Kumaraswamy slams BJP for padayatra, attendance looks uncertain

BENGALURU: In a major setback to the BJP-JDS alliance, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday slammed BJP over its proposed padayatra’s timing and involvement of a prominent leader from that party, who worked against former PM HD Deve Gowda’s family during the recent elections, in it.

The BJP has decided to organise the padayatra from Bengaluru to Mysuru to protest against the ruling Congress over the alleged scams in MUDA and ST development corporation,

For the first time after joining the Modi-led NDA government, Kumaraswamy has spoken against BJP and now, the padayatra looks uncertain.

“Who is Preetham Gowda?,” Kumaraswamy questioned, referring to BJP state general secretary Preetham Gowda’s involvement in planning the padayatra. “I am hurt as they (BJP leaders) involved Preetham, who wanted to destroy Deve Gowda’s family, in planning the padayatra. He is the one who had distributed pendrives in Hassan. Now, BJP leaders want me to join hands and share dais with him,” he told reporters. Preetham is a former BJP MLA from Hassan.

On Tuesday, the JDS core committee headed by senior MLA GT Devegowda suggested that BJP postpone the padayatra in view of heavy rain and landslides in the state. People from the Old Mysore region are busy with agricultural activities and BJP had finalised the padayatra without consulting local JDS leaders, he said.

Kumaraswamy said, “We decided to step back as this is not the right time to take out the padayatra. Who will benefit from it when people are facing several issues.”