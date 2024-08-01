NH-66 to be reopened after Shirur landslide, precautions to be implemented

KARWAR: Two weeks after it was closed to traffic, National Highway-66 will open to the public. Uttara Kannada Deputy Commissioner Lakshmi Priya wrote to Superintendent of Police Narayan on the matter, and a decision will be taken by Thursday.

Following the landslide at Shirur, NH-66 has remained closed and vehicles were diverted to an alternative route. A long queue of vehicles was seen from Ankola to Shirur.

However, with the landslide being cleared, the district administration is contemplating opening the stretch. “I have written to the SP to allow vehicles on one side of the stretch, based on certain conditions,” the DC said. Geological Survey of India authorities have made certain suggestions to ensure safety on this stretch.

"Accordingly, the National Highway Authority of India issued its compliance, which includes appointment of spotters who are trained by GSI,” she explained. She said an orange alert has been issued for the district for the next few days. In case of a landslide, the area will immediately be barricaded.

SP Narayan told The New Indian Express that he had received the DC’s letter, and the roads would be opened for vehicular use once the order was issued. “There will be certain conditions, like opening only one lane and restricting the speed limit to 20km per hour.

There will be signboards warning of landslides, no honking, and no parking at vulnerable spots. There will be signal lights and spotters should be appointed,” he said. Police personnel will be in place, boom barriers will be installed and water vents fixed to ensure there is no water accumulation.

Traffic was diverted to NH-63, with vehicles heading towards Karwar via Agasur, Yana and reaching Kumta using the state highway.