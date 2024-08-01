Siddaramaiah to hold cabinet meeting to discuss further plans against Opposition

BENGALURU: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah is back from New Delhi, armed with a strategy to take on an aggressive opposition, which was looking to nail him in the Valmiki corporation funds scam and allegations in the MUDA site allocation.

With the Congress high command’s backing, Siddaramaiah appears ready to challenge the BJP. He will be holding a breakfast meeting with his cabinet colleagues at his official residence, Cauvery, on Thursday.

It is part of the strategy to take his colleagues into confidence and face any eventuality in future, observed political analysts. Siddaramaiah and DyCM DK Shivakumar had been summoned to Delhi, where they had discussed the political scenario with the high command, including AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and others.

Though the ministers are clueless as to what is on the agenda at Thursday’s meeting, informed sources told TNIE that the CM is likely to pass on the high command’s message to safeguard the Congress government from the opposition’s onslaught over the alleged scams. The matter of concern for Siddaramaiah is the BJP leadership’s alleged attempts to get the governor to intervene, according to sources.

It is said the CM got a clue that the governor was reportedly weighing legal options after consulting experts, prompting his supporters to launch an attack. “If the BJP makes use of the governor’s office to topple the government, we will move the Supreme Court,” Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda warned, while speaking to reporters in Hassan on Wednesday. He also alleged that the Enforcement Directorate has become the BJP’s toolkit against the Congress.