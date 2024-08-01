Writers demand government stay firm on Kannadigas reservation bill

BENGALURU: Writers and thinkers from Karnataka on Wednesday unanimously demanded that the government stand firm on the implementation of reservation for Kannadigas in private jobs, and also criticised members of the corporate sector who are against the proposed bill for such reservation.

At a meeting helmed by writer Hampa Nagarajaiah, former MP Hanumanthaiah, filmmaker TS Nagabharana, Manu Baligar and others, the thinkers condemned the views of prominent citizens, including business leader Mohandas Pai, who have questioned the bill.

“The purpose of establishing industries in any area is to boost economic growth in its vicinity and to generate local employment. For that purpose, the state government is implementing the job reservation bill for Kannadigas, which is welcome,” the thinkers said in unison, opining that it is unfortunate that it has been put on hold temporarily. The thinkers insisted that this bill should be implemented immediately by calling a special session of the legislature.

“This bill fulfils the long-standing demand of Kannadigas and is not intended to provide employment only to Kannadigas, after reservation. The remaining roles are open to all those speaking other languages. In the bill, a person born in Karnataka and who is settled here for the last 15 years, who can read and write Kannada, is defined as a ‘Kannadiga’. An educated person in the ‘Land of Kannada’ must have learned to read and write Kannada in school,” they observed.

Those who go from India to study or get a job in the West have to take exams like GATE and TOEFL, even if they have a Master’s degree here. People who agree to such rules have a problem with the government’s reservation for Kannadigas in the private jobs bill, they questioned.