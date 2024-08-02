Karnataka

CM Siddaramiah discusses strategy to safeguard government over MUDA scam allegations

Siddaramaiah took his ministers into confidence and convinced them there was no wrongdoing on his part in the MUDA case.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah meets his cabinet colleagues at his official residence Cauvery, in Bengaluru on Thursday
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah meets his cabinet colleagues at his official residence Cauvery, in Bengaluru on Thursday(Photo | Express)
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday held a crucial meeting with his cabinet colleagues, to discuss strateies to safeguard his government.

Following the advice of the party high command, Siddaramaiah took his ministers into confidence and convinced them there was no wrongdoing on his part in the MUDA case. They discussed the governor’s show-cause notice and chalked out a strategy to tackle it, sources said.

“We discussed the plan to counter the opposition legally and politically,” a minister said, adding that the council of ministers threw its weight behind the CM.

