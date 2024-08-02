Congress rallies against Centre's injustice against Karnataka, to counter BJP-JDS padayatra

BENGALURU: To counter the BJP-JDS padayatra against the alleged irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), the Ruling Congress is holding a series of public meetings against what they called injustice done by the Union Government to the state.

The first such meeting will be held in Bidadi on Friday. The BJP -JDS Bengaluru -Mysuru padayatra is starting on Saturday. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday said the Congress will hold a series of such public meetings that will be attended by the party leaders including ministers and legislators. They will raise questions about the union government’s step-motherly attitude towards Karnataka, he said.

Shivakumar, who is also state Congress president, said the BJP leaders must answer their questions about misuse of Central agencies, irregularities committed during their governments and other issues. He said they will not stop the BJP-JDS padayatra, but it will not be allowed inside Bengaluru City as it will cause inconvenience to people.