Weather monitoring radar crashes in Karnataka

VIJAYAPURA: A device called Low Latitude Weather-based Monitoring Radar crashed in an open area of Maragur village in Chadachan taluk of the district on Friday.

According to the officials, the system which is meant to monitor localised weather 24 hours, keeps flying with the help of a balloon. The device, which was sent by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Bengaluru, keeps sending data on weather to the weather monitoring centre.

The system’s functions and its data were being collected at the Hyderabad-based ISRO office.

“The device, for some reason, has crashed and fallen in the open area. We do not know the exact reason, but normally, if the balloon gets punctured, because of deflation, the device hits the ground”, an official from the office of the district commissioner said.

After the crash, the people of the village, who noticed the strange device in the field, informed the police.

The police reached the spot and took the device into their custody. Meanwhile, the ISRO representatives from Hyderabad who have been informed about it, are coming to Vijayapura to collect the device.

“ The device will be handed over to the ISRO officials upon their arrival”, the official said.