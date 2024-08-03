8,419 sign up for single organ transplant in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Till July this year, a total of 8,419 recipients have registered for ‘single organ transplant’ in Karnataka, highlighting the acute shortage of organs and tissues needed to save lives. Of the total figures, 5,950 recipients have registered for kidney and 2,199 for liver.

Moreover, 140 recipients have registered for multiple organs, with 76 for both liver and kidney.

Experts say a single donor can save up to eight lives by donating the heart, kidneys, liver, pancreas, small intestines and lungs, and can enhance the lives of over 50 people through tissue donations, including skin, bones, ligaments, heart valves and corneas.

To address this shortage, health department officials emphasised the government’s initiatives, including establishment of 26 non-transplant Human Organ Retrieval Centres (NTHORCs) at government medical colleges and district hospitals, including Nimhans in Bengaluru. Additionally, officials mentioned that the government will also be providing free organ transplants for kidney, liver, and heart under the Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust (SAST) to benefit underprivileged patients.

Government hospitals, including the Institute of Nephrourology, Karnataka Institute of Medical Science (KIMS), and Institute of Gastroenterology Sciences and Organ Transplant (IGOT) are currently performing kidney and liver transplants, while Sri Jayadeva Institute is handling heart transplants.

Dr Rajani M, Joint Director (Medical) at the health department and member secretary of the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO), highlighted that this year, the organ donation campaign includes several critical objectives to improve the organ donation system including promoting healthy lifestyles to reduce the need for organ transplants and increasing awareness about ‘brain death’, a condition where the brain permanently loses all functions, while the heart continues to beat, making deceased organ donation possible.

The campaign aims to combat illegal transplantation practices and dispel myths and misconceptions about organ donation, Dr Rajani said, and emphasised that the focus is on improving the identification and declaration of brain stem death cases in hospitals, enhancing infrastructure for organ donation and transplantation in government institutions, and providing essential training for medical personnel involved in these processes.

The state government will observe Organ Donation Day at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC) in Belagavi, to commemorate the first deceased donor organ transplant in the country, and also the first heart transplant.