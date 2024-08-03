BJP-JD(S) 'Mysuru Chalo' march kicks off seeking CM's resignation over MUDA scam

BENGALURU: The opposition BJP and its ally JD(S) in Karnataka on Saturday kicked off their seven-day 'Mysuru Chalo' march from Bengaluru demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah alleging his involvement in the illegal site allotment scam in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

BJP state president B Y Vijayendra and JD(S) Youth Wing president Nikhil Kumaraswamy started the march by blowing a bugle amidst the drum beats.

The seven-day march will culminate into a mega public meeting in Mysuru on August 10.

BJP veteran B S Yediyurappa alleged that the chief minister is involved in a corruption case and he has to step down.