Clear all encroachments that came after 2015: Eshwar B Khandre

BENGALURU: In the wake of the Wayanad and Shirur landslides, Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar B Khandre on Friday issued directions to district administrations and additional chief secretaries to ensure that all encroachments that have come up after 2015 are cleared immediately, and to submit an action taken report within a month.

Khandre pointed to the increasing number of home stays and resorts being built illegally in coffee estates and forest areas in hilly regions of the state, including Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Belagavi, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Kodagu and Hassan.

He said that during weekends, thousands of people visit these places for trekking and other activities, which adds to the disasters. Khandre acknowledged the opinion of experts that such tragedies are recurring due to felling of trees and the destruction of vegetation to make way for coffee plantations, home stays, resorts and roads. “The government has taken this seriously and will take action,” he said. In the meantime, following in the footsteps of Kerala, where the government is working on restricting tourism, a Karnataka tourism department official said there was a need to regulate tourism in the Western Ghats regions of the state too. He said the two incidents are a wake-up call, and precautionary action needs to be taken.

“During weekends, scores of people rush to the Malnad region, especially for monsoon tourism, waterfall tourism and holidays. Resorts and home stays are full during these times. There is a need to regulate tourism to ensure there are no untoward incidents,” a tourism official said.