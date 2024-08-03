Eight bodies of Karnataka family recovered in Wayanad landslides

MYSURU: Four days after landslides struck Wayanad, 75-year-old Mahadevi, who had been waiting with her grandchildren for news on her immediate family, was crestfallen when she had to identify the bodies of eight of the nine members of her family on Friday.

Mahadevi’s three sons had been staying in Meppadi for the last four decades. They had built separate houses next to each other, and all perished when the mountain came down. Mahadevi identified the bodies of Gurumalla (60), Siddaraju (42), daughters-in-laws Savithri (52) and Divya (35), grandchildren Ashwini (13) and Rakshit Krishna (10).

The body of her granddaughter Sreya (19) was found on Wednesday and was cremated. The search is on to find the body of Savitha, another of Mahadevi’s relative. Mahadevi and her relatives were inconsolable when the bodies were brought to the mortuary. All the bodies were cremated together. She kept asking who would take care of her grandchildren.

Difficult to console survivors, says doc

Mahesh (19), who lost his mother when he was three months old, was adopted by Puttaseddi and Rangaswamy, who worked in estates in Mundakkai. He died along with his adopted parents and his body too was recovered on Friday. It was cremated at Kamaiahnapura in Talwadu. Dr Aleem Pasha, who is part of a team of doctors from Gundlupet, Mysuru and other places treating survivors, said it is difficult to console the survivors and their relatives as everyone has been affected by the massive tragedy. He said the doctors and nurses have a tough time answering questions of relatives seeking to know whether their family members had been found.

‘No veggies, perishables’

With relief material pouring in from Karnataka and other districts in Kerala, volunteers have appealed not to send vegetables or any other perishable goods. Vegetable traders are sending truckloads of different kinds of vegetables from Mysuru and Gundlupet markets to relief camps. There are also sufficient supplies of clothes, drinking water, snacks and other necessities, the volunteers said. Doctors posted on social media, requesting immediate supply of 20,000 chlorine tablets to Meppadi CHC. Youngsters have lined up to donate blood and work as volunteers.