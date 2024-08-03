Keen to make Karnataka a nanotechnology hub: Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday called upon scientists and engineers in Karnataka to come up with innovative nanotechnology-based solutions for food and energy security, water purification, infrastructure, medicine, healthcare and waste management.
They should focus on key areas such as combating environmental hazards, which are expected to increase manyfold due to urbanisation, population growth and lifestyle changes, he said at the inauguration of the 13th Bengaluru India Nano Conference. The theme of this year’s event, being held from Thursday to Saturday, is ‘Nanotech for sustainability: climate, energy and healthcare.’
“International research collaboration is fundamental for harnessing the potential of this emerging technology through exchange of information, technology transfer, sharing of costs, risks, access to knowhow as well as to develop talent pool towards common good of humanity. Young entrepreneurs should seize the opportunity and establish new ventures in Karnataka,” Siddaramaiah said. He added that the government is willing to provide all possible support to emerging entrepreneurs to make the state a favourable ecosystem for the growth of the sunrise industry.
Bharat Ratna Prof CNR Rao, also known as the ‘father of nano-science’, was felicitated for his contributions to the field. He pioneered the nanotech exposition in 2007. The event also marked the 90th birthday of the visionary scientist.
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar highlighted the growing capability of Bengaluru as a “strong human resource hub” that will hold an eminent position in the field in the future. “The state has the highest growth in Foreign Direct Investments (FDI), exports and is an ‘investment destination’ for the rest of the world,” he said and added that swift solutions are needed for waste management and sustainable urbanisation, not just in the state but also in the country.
The Deputy CM also announced the ‘Bangalore India Quantum Computing’ conference, which will be organised by the government to develop cutting-edge quantum technologies.
Addressing the gathering, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon Ltd, and Chairperson, Vision Group for Biotechnology, said nanotech has become a critical field of science for the world. “Karnataka, under the leadership of Prof CNR Rao, has been fortunate enough to take a lead in the ‘technology of the invisible’ which has the potential to change many sectors.” She added that it has already contributed heavily to targeted drug delivery, electronics, chip-making and even providing environmental solutions.
With over 3,500 attendees from India and abroad, the conference aims to give a fillip to the growth of the nanotech industry in the country.