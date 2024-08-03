Keen to make Karnataka a nanotechnology hub: Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday called upon scientists and engineers in Karnataka to come up with innovative nanotechnology-based solutions for food and energy security, water purification, infrastructure, medicine, healthcare and waste management.

They should focus on key areas such as combating environmental hazards, which are expected to increase manyfold due to urbanisation, population growth and lifestyle changes, he said at the inauguration of the 13th Bengaluru India Nano Conference. The theme of this year’s event, being held from Thursday to Saturday, is ‘Nanotech for sustainability: climate, energy and healthcare.’

“International research collaboration is fundamental for harnessing the potential of this emerging technology through exchange of information, technology transfer, sharing of costs, risks, access to knowhow as well as to develop talent pool towards common good of humanity. Young entrepreneurs should seize the opportunity and establish new ventures in Karnataka,” Siddaramaiah said. He added that the government is willing to provide all possible support to emerging entrepreneurs to make the state a favourable ecosystem for the growth of the sunrise industry.

Bharat Ratna Prof CNR Rao, also known as the ‘father of nano-science’, was felicitated for his contributions to the field. He pioneered the nanotech exposition in 2007. The event also marked the 90th birthday of the visionary scientist.