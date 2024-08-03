Wayanad district collector from Karnataka, leads from front during Wayanad landslides rescue

CHITRADURGA: Wayanad’s District Collector Meghashree DR starts her day at 6 am, and works tirelessly till 3 am in her pursuit to serve those affected in the Wayanad landslides. This Kannadiga officer from Challakere taluk said that every minute of the operation is extremely precious during this crisis. She was at Wayanad burial ground burying the bodies of landslide victims, while interacting with TNIE. Meghashree’s father Rudramuni, a native of Dodderi village, Challakere taluk, is a retired chief manager at SBI.

Speaking to TNIE, he said, “I was in Wayanad till Monday. I left Wayanad for Bengaluru that noon and the incident took place at midnight. Megha rushed to the spot within minutes and headed the rescue operations,” he explained. “At the time of a national emergency, my daughter is taking up the most difficult task of protecting the people of Wayanad. This makes me extremely proud,” he said.

“As a father, I am tensed for my daughter and the situation in Wayanad. However, I have told her to attend to her duty as a citizen of the country first, and serve the people who are stranded and suffering, because serving the people is more important,” he added.