Aspirants will be given chance to write Railway exams in Kannada too: Union Minister V Somanna

BENGALURU: Union Minister of State for Railways V Somanna said on Saturday that he will direct officials to issue a circular, making provisions to write recruitment exams related to the Railways in Kannada as well. The circular would be issued in a day or two, he added.

After a progress review meeting of national highway projects with officials of the Union Ministry of Land Transport and Highways, NHAI and State Public Works Department of Chitradurga, Chikkaballapur and Bengaluru Rural, he said he has instructed officials to work on railway under and over bridges costing Rs 358 crore in Tumakuru and funds will not be sought from the state government.

On the Railways first allowing writing the exams for loco pilot posts in Kannada and then withdrawing it, Somanna said he would look into the issue.