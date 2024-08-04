BJP, JDS daydreaming about destabilising Karnataka government, says DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar said that the BJP and JDS will not be able to destabilise the State Government.

“They are trying to destabilise our government by November-December. Our government is not a pot to break it so easily. They can’t do anything to the government headed by Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. They are daydreaming,” he said while speaking at a Janandolana meeting.

He alleged that the BJP looted thousands of crores of Rupees during Covid-19. “The Covid-19 money had gone to Mauritius and the BJP has to respond to these allegations before continuing with the padayatra. The BJP is misusing Central agencies and filing cases against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Chidambaram, and myself. The Congress will rise in India once again. Congress will come back to power in Karnataka in 2028 too,” he said.