BJP, JDS daydreaming about destabilising Karnataka government, says DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar said that the BJP and JDS will not be able to destabilise the State Government.
“They are trying to destabilise our government by November-December. Our government is not a pot to break it so easily. They can’t do anything to the government headed by Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. They are daydreaming,” he said while speaking at a Janandolana meeting.
He alleged that the BJP looted thousands of crores of Rupees during Covid-19. “The Covid-19 money had gone to Mauritius and the BJP has to respond to these allegations before continuing with the padayatra. The BJP is misusing Central agencies and filing cases against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Chidambaram, and myself. The Congress will rise in India once again. Congress will come back to power in Karnataka in 2028 too,” he said.
The DyCM questioned the BJP as to why is it silent on Union Minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy’s allegation that BJP leader Preetham Gowda was involved in the distribution of pen drives. “Why is the PM, who talks of women’s safety, not talking about it?” he said.
Defending the CM in the MUDA case, the Congress leader said CM Siddaramaiah’s wife got a gift deed from her brother and there was nothing wrong with it. “She is asking for fair compensation for the land that was encroached on by the MUDA, is that wrong? The sites were given during the BJP’s tenure. Siddaramaiah has not signed even a single paper regarding this,” he explained. Before the public meeting, the DyCM took part in a bike rally. Many ministers and senior Congress leaders also took part in the rally to counter BJP-JDS padayatra.