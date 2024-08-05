BJP not as strong as it was to destabilise Karnataka government, says KC Venugopal

BENGALURU: “We will not succumb to the conspiracy of BJP-JDS to sabotage the Congress government. We will go to the people and explain the facts and will fight united,” AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal asserted here on Sunday.

In the wake of BJP-JDS taking out a padayatra to Mysuru, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with a case of alleged irregularities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife Parvathi by MUDA, Venugopal and AICC General Secretary, Karnataka in-charge, Randeep Singh Surjewala, held a meeting at the chief minister’s official residence Cauvery along with ministers.

“The central government is not at all coming to the support of the Karnataka government (as it discriminated against the state in the budget). On the other hand, they are trying to destabilise the government like earlier, but times have changed. They don’ know that the central government is not as strong as it was earlier. We are confident, the party is confident. We will fight it out legally. BJP’s attempts to destabilise the government will be explained to the people of Karnataka,” Venugopal told reporters.

“We held discussions with the ministers as serious developments are taking place in Karnataka politics. BJP has a history of toppling governments. The BJP central leadership conspired to bring down the Congress-JDS coalition government in 2018. They are still targeting the Karnataka government with the same intention,” he alleged.

Venugopal said the BJP-JDS coalition is trying to destabilise the government because of the Congress-led administration’s implementation of guarantee schemes. These schemes are seen as a threat to the opposition’s political interests, prompting them to create controversies and undermine the government’s stability, he added.

He described Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot’s show-cause notice to the chief minister in the MUDA case as unfortunate. “The governor acted as a tool of BJP. He is trying to create a perception of instability by issuing a notice to the CM,” he added.