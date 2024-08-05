BJP will fight for justice in Yadgir SI death case: Opposition leader R Ashoka

KOPPAL: Opposition leader R Ashoka said the BJP will fight for justice for Yadgir sub-inspector Parashuram and take up the issue in its ongoing padayatra. Parashuram died under mysterious circumstances, and the police registered an FIR against Yadgir Congress MLA Chennareddy Tunnur and his son Pampanagouda after the officer’s wife lodged a complaint alleging that they were responsible for the death of her husband.

The BJP leader met the deceased officer’s family at Somanal village in Koppal district on Sunday. He promised the family that he will stand with them to fight against the government.

“Parashuram’s wife is pregnant, and the police made her wait for 12-13 hours. This government has not responded properly with a woman who came from a Dalit family,” he said. “MLA Chennareddy said Dalits should not live in his constituency. This is an insult to the Constitution and Dr B R Ambedkar. Minorities are being targeted after this government was formed. Pressure was put on Valmiki development board officer P Chandrashekaran for not getting involved in corruption. Parashuram too was pressurised”.