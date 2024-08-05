Congress high command pull up ministers in Karnataka

BENGALURU: AICC general secretary K C Venugopal and Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday pulled up some ministers in the Siddaramaiah cabinet for lacklustre performance in the government and also not helping the party’s organisation.

Based on a report by the fact-finding committee on the recently held Lok Sabha polls and an intelligence report, Venugopal and Surjewala warned certain ministers to pull up their socks before October when the cabinet is likely to be reshuffled. Venugopal said if the ministers had put efforts honestly, the party would have won 15 LS seats, a source said.

According to sources, Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa, Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa and Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna were among the ten legislators who received the warning for various reasons, including poor performance in administration, anti-party activity during the LS polls, issuing statements against the high command diktat. However, Venugopal told reporters that discussions centered only on the BJP’s conspiracy to topple the government and the Centre’s discrimination to the state.