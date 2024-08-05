HDK says Karnataka Dy CM DKS in glass house, can’t throw stones at others 

BENGALURU: Hitting out at Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar for threatening to “expose” him, Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel said if he exposes the Congress leader, a lot will come out.

“You kidnapped a girl, threatened her and got a plot of land in Sadashivanagar from her father. You kidnapped and threatened her. Please understand that I am on the street, and you are in a glass house; you cannot afford to throw stones at me,” he said while flagging off the second day of the BJP-JDS ‘Mysore Chalo’ padayatra in Bidadi on Sunday. He added that he knows how many families Shivakumar has destroyed.

The JDS leader also stressed that he did not betray anyone, not even former CM BS Yediyurappa. “At that time, power sharing was not possible due to some unavoidable reasons. I have never betrayed Yediyurappa,” he said.

Speaking about the alliance, he said the BJP-JDS coalition trumped the Congress in the Lok Sabha polls. “That is why Shivakumar is jealous about our alliance. I don’t want to come back to power as CM. I have already been CM twice. Whatever happens should be good for the state. I did not come to you asking for power. You made me CM, Shivakumar,” Kumaraswamy said.

He said as home minister, G Parameshwara could not protect a Dalit police officer. “Can this government, which cannot protect even a single police officer, protect the people? The DCM has grabbed 68 acres of land belonging to Dalits. They forged original society papers and looted the land of Dalits. I don’t need to tell him,” Kumaraswamy said.

Clarifying on properties that he owns, he said, “When I was a film distributor, I bought 45 acres of land 15 years before I contested elections. I have not hidden this.”