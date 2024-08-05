Karnataka: Private schools plan to stir over corruption in education department

BENGALURU: Upset over the alleged irregularities in the education department, the Karnataka Private School Managements, Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff Coordination Committee (KPMTCC) is planning to hold a protest against CM Siddaramaiah and the Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL).

The committee has claimed that the department officials have been extorting money from the schools on different grounds and have hinted at increased corruption on various fronts.

Shashi Kumar D, Convenor of the Coordination Committee said, “We are not happy with the way the government has been deciding on certain crucial aspects of education. The officials have also been harassing schools for different reasons. The corruption has been rampant.”

Earlier, the committee had also flagged irregularities with the accreditation of different boards in private schools and the department’s unwillingness to release the list of unauthorised schools, which instead had released a list of the authorised schools.

Another issue raised by the committee and the parents was the introduction of board exams for lower classes such as Grades 6,8 and 9. Parents and stakeholders also demanded that the government standardise the syllabus in line with NCERT to allow students in state boards to benefit.