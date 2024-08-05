Three dead, five injured in separate road accidents in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Three men, including a pedestrian died and five others were injured in three separate road accidents in the city, since Saturday night.

In a hit-and-run case, a 32-year-old man died and three others were injured after a speeding truck hit their two-wheelers. The incident happened near the Royal Enfield showroom in Bommsandra on Bengaluru-Hosur Main Road on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Prakash, while his wife Mahadevi (27) and son Ankul (10) sustained severe injuries in the incident. The family lived in Anekal. Prabhu (32), another motorist, escaped with minor injuries.

Police said that at 2:45 pm, Prakash and his family were returning home from a temple, when a speeding truck hit the rear of their two-wheeler near Bommasandra, before hitting another two-wheeler. Prakash succumbed to injuries on the spot.

Passersby rushed Mahadevi and Ankul to a nearby hospital while the other motorist escaped with minor injuries. Based on his complaint, the Hebbagodi police have registered a case. The police are analyzing the CCTV footage to trace the driver and vehicle.

In another incident, a 47-year-old worker of a toll plaza died, after a speeding goods vehicle knocked him down, after hitting a car that had broken down and was set to be towed. Two others were injured in the accident. The incident happened near the Electronic City flyover on Saturday night. The Hulimavu traffic police have registered a case.