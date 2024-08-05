Three dead, five injured in separate road accidents in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Three men, including a pedestrian died and five others were injured in three separate road accidents in the city, since Saturday night.
In a hit-and-run case, a 32-year-old man died and three others were injured after a speeding truck hit their two-wheelers. The incident happened near the Royal Enfield showroom in Bommsandra on Bengaluru-Hosur Main Road on Sunday afternoon.
The deceased has been identified as Prakash, while his wife Mahadevi (27) and son Ankul (10) sustained severe injuries in the incident. The family lived in Anekal. Prabhu (32), another motorist, escaped with minor injuries.
Police said that at 2:45 pm, Prakash and his family were returning home from a temple, when a speeding truck hit the rear of their two-wheeler near Bommasandra, before hitting another two-wheeler. Prakash succumbed to injuries on the spot.
Passersby rushed Mahadevi and Ankul to a nearby hospital while the other motorist escaped with minor injuries. Based on his complaint, the Hebbagodi police have registered a case. The police are analyzing the CCTV footage to trace the driver and vehicle.
In another incident, a 47-year-old worker of a toll plaza died, after a speeding goods vehicle knocked him down, after hitting a car that had broken down and was set to be towed. Two others were injured in the accident. The incident happened near the Electronic City flyover on Saturday night. The Hulimavu traffic police have registered a case.
The deceased is Manjunatha, a resident of Gollahalli. The injured are Radhakrishnan, a toll plaza worker, and Sandeep (28), the driver of the goods vehicle.
The police said the incident happened at 11:30 pm when toll plaza workers Manjunatha, Radhakrishnan and Sathish were helping tow a broken-down car on the flyover. Rajanna and Sathish were towing the car, while Manjunatha was handling the traffic, when a speeding goods vehicle hit the latter and rammed the car, injuring Radhakrishnan. The goods vehicle toppled and its driver Sandeep was injured.
The trio was rushed to a hospital, where Manjunatha was declared brought dead. The two injured are undergoing treatment. Based on Sathish’s complaint, the police have registered a case, adding that Manjunatha was working night shift at the toll plaza, after spending the morning inviting guests to his daughter’s wedding, scheduled for August 10.
In the third incident, an unidentified youth aged 25 died after a KSRTC bus hit him near Ganesha Temple at KSRTC Bus Terminal 2A, on Saturday night. The Upparpet traffic police have registered a case. The police said that around 9:30 pm, while crossing the road, an unknown KSRTC bus hit the pedestrian.
Passersby alerted the police and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where the doctor declared him brought dead.