We are prepared to fight Muda case legally and politically, says CM Siddaramaiah

``We will provide compensation to the families of those dead and who lost their animals and houses in the deluge. The work of restoration of electricity lines will also be done. The work of development of roads may take some time due to the continued rains in the affected areas,'' he said.

He further added that it has been raining incessantly for the last 42 days in Belagavi and more rainfall is expected next week. The departments of Revenue, Forest and Energy had been asked to stay alert, he said.

He also said that several villagers were reluctant to leave their lands and shift to other places.

Siddaramaiah said that his government would allot a house along with Rs 1.20 lakh compensation to each of those who lost their houses in the rains.