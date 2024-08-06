Activist TJ Abraham visits MUDA, wants sites taken back

MYSURU: Activist TJ Abraham, who has sought Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s permission to prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the alleged scam in MUDA, visited the civic agency’s office on Monday and held discussion with its commissioner AN Raghunandan on allotment of sites. Abraham said that he appealed to the commissioner to withdraw the 14 sites allotted to Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi, citing irregularities in allotting alternative sites under the 50:50 scheme. Abraham said that he has submitted all the documents to the Governor who has issued a show-cause notice to the CM. “I hope that the Governor will give consent for prosecution,” he said.

“The issue was discussed in the cabinet for more than 3 hours. Not one minister in the meeting claimed that the documents that I had submitted to the Governor were wrong. If Siddaramaiah believes that he has not done anything wrong, then why should he fear the law? The CM had called me a blackmailer, which I will reply legally,” he said, adding that Siddaramaiah had appreciated him when he had made corruption charges against former CMs Jagadish Shettar and BS Yediyurappa.

“I am being abused on troll pages. This shows Siddaramaiah has accepted his defeat by targeting me. In 2004, Siddaramaiah’s brother-in-law, Mallikharjunaswamy, had purchased the land in Kesare as agricultural land. In 2001 itself, MUDA developed a layout in the land, so how can Swamy purchase it as agricultural land? When Parvathi got the 14 sites, Yathindra was in the MUDA meeting. MUDA has suffered a loss of Rs 55 crore. Let MUDA give the sites to beneficiaries,” he said.