CUK registrar says false case filed against him, VC

KALABURAGI: Registrar of Central University of Karnataka (CUK) Prof. R. R. Biradar has stated that a false atrocity case has been filed against the vice-chancellor of CUK, against himself (registrar) and against the security officer.

In a press statement issued here on Monday, Prof. Biradar has stated that some untoward incidents like theft of computers from the Department of Computer Science, projectors from Department of Economics, Department of Commerce and Business Studies, life threats by outsiders to workers working at the construction site inside the university campus have been reported at CUK.

Consequently, rules and procedures are put in place to tighten the security at the main gate to ensure the safety and security of students and staff, and create a peaceful academic environment on the campus.

“Former student of CUK, Nandkumar, has filed a false atrocity case against CUK Vice Chancellor, Registrar and Security Officer at Narona Police Station on August 1, 2024. The university has never discriminated against him on caste basis, instead he has misbehaved with the university security staff, blocked the university main gate and disturbed the working of the university,” Prof. Biradar alleged. About the incident which took place on August 1, Prof. Biradar said that at about 12 pm on August 1, Nandkumar came to the university main gate and tried to enter the university campus.