‘Depressed’ CCB inspector ends life in Karnataka

BENGALURU: A police inspector attached to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) allegedly ended his life in Kaggalipura police limits on the outskirts of the city on Sunday night.

The body of Thimmegowda, 53, was found hanging from a tree at a farm in Thagachaguppe near Kumbalagodu on Monday morning. Passersby, who saw the body, alerted the police. Family issues are suspected to be the reason for Thimmegowda taking the extreme step.

Thimmegowda, who hailed from Karlahalli near Channapatna, lived in a rented house in Bidadi. His family members live in Mysuru. Thimmegowda was transferred to CCB two months ago from Bidadi police station.

He was Attibele police inspector when a major fire broke out at a crackers shop on service road near the toll gate in October last year. Fifteen people died in the blaze. Thimmegowda was suspended for granting permission to renew the shop’s licence. After his suspension, he is said to have slipped into depression.

A case of unnatural death has been registered by Kaggalipura police. Further investigations are on.