Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah assures aid to farmers who lost crops in Belagavi floods

BELAGAVI: During his visit to the flood-hit areas of Belagavi district on Monday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the government will take a suitable decision on the permanent shifting of Jugul and Mangavati villages in Kagwad taluk, which are repeatedly affected by floods.

“The government will discuss with people’s representatives from the region and only then decide on their relocation,” he said.

While inspecting the flood-hit areas near Kagwad, he added that Krishna River overflows during the monsoon, and Jugul and Mangavati villages have more than 3,000 homes, which are badly affected by floods every monsoon. Siddaramaiah said that the two villages were the worst affected, and need serious attention.

“After the onset of monsoon this time, Kagwad has received an average 62 percent excessive rainfall, which led to the rise in the water level of reservoirs. Water being released from the neighbouring state Maharashtra, added to the flood situation in the villages,” he added.

Villagers have been demanding a permanent solution to their problems, and he reassured the people of all flood-hit areas in Belagavi district that the government is committed to compensate the people affected in the floods. Government survey will be conducted to ascertain the losses, and farmers who lost their crops to the floods would get compensation as per the NDRF norms, he said.

MLC Prakash Hukkeri said the government has sanctioned three bridges in Chikkodi and Kagwad taluks in 2017, will help the villagers to a great extent.