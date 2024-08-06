Karnataka governor to consult legal, constitutional experts on sanction to prosecute CM in MUDA case

BENGALURU: Governor Thawaar Chand Gehlot is likely to consult legal and constitutional experts before deciding on a petition seeking permission to prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the MUDA case. Gehlot, who was in New Delhi, returned to Bengaluru on Monday.

The consultation with experts is to avoid criticism from any quarters, sources said. He is said to have held discussions with experts, while he was in Delhi, on the legal and political ramifications. He may wait till the monsoon session of Parliament gets over before taking any decision, as it could allow the opposition to target the BJP government at the Centre, observed analysts. Within Congress, the high command consulted party leader and senior counsel in the Supreme Court Abhishekh Manu Singhvi on the issue, sources said.

Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara hoped that the governor would take the advice of the council of ministers’ resolution passed on August 1 to withdraw the show-cause notice issued to Siddararamaiah and reject the petition filed by social activist TJ Abraham, seeking the sanction for prosecution.

CM’s supporters up in arms

Anticipating that the developments could be adverse to Siddaramaiah, his supporters have launched a campaign against the governor.

A group of AHINDA (Kannada acronym for Minorities, Backward Classes and Dalits) members on Monday submitted a memorandum to the governor’s office, urging him not to give sanction to prosecute Siddaramaiah as there is no evidence against the chief minister.

In Tumakuru, hundreds of Kuruba community members took out a procession and presented a memorandum to the deputy commissioner. They warned that a big protest rally will be held against the governor if he gives sanction.