Need funds, ideas for human-jumbo conflict mitigation: Karnataka minister Khandre

BENGALURU: Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar B Khandre on Monday said cases of man- elephant conflict are on the rise, and besides more barricading to mitigate it, more ideas and initiatives are required.

He was speaking to the media while announcing that the first-ever international conference on human-elephant conflict management would be held in the city on the occasion of World Elephant Day, on August 12.

Khandre said there is a need to extend rail barricading for 250km more. “We have asked the Central government to give us CAMPA funds, but it is yet to be cleared. One kilometre of rail barricade costs Rs 1.65 crore,” he said.

As per the last census report, Karnataka is home to 6,395 elephants. On an average, 30 people die every year in the state in elephant attacks. Also, 283 elephants have died in Karnataka in the past three years -- of these, 30 died due to electrocution and six due to poaching.

Khandre said elephant-proof trenches, tentacle fencing, solar fences and other methods are being adopted to mitigate conflict. Elephant task forces and rapid response teams have been set up in districts where conflicts are on the rise.

The conference is being held to get the best ideas and practices from the globe. He also pointed out that of the 43,283.76sqkm forest area in Karnataka, 11,318.35sqkm is protected area.

Speaking on details of the conference, Khandre said that so far, 920 participants, national and international, will participate in the event. The participants are from 15 states and Union territories, and 19 countries, including Canada, Japan, Germany, Portugal, UK, Indonesia, Thailand and Sri Lanka.

The five key themes of the conference are ‘Understanding and Addressing the Drivers of Human-Elephant Conflict’, ‘Cross-sectoral Collaboration and Community Participation in Conflict Mitigation’, ‘Leveraging Technology for Conflict Mitigation and Coexistence’, ‘Safe Handling Protocols for Humans and Elephants During Conflict’ and ‘Role of Effective Communication in Human-Elephant Conflict Management’.