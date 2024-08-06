Will give job to Yadgir SI’s wife: Dr G Parameshwara

BENGALURU: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said on Monday that the state government will give a job to the wife of Yadgir PSI Parashuram, who died under mysterious circumstances on Saturday, on compassionate grounds. He told reporters here that he will visit Parashuram’s house in Koppal on Wednesday.

The case has been transferred to CID. “We are expecting the postmortem report soon. Once we receive it, we will know the reasons for the SI’s death,” he said. Along with the job, compensation will also be given to Parashuram’s wife. “We have discussed this with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah,” he said.