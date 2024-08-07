All businesses in Bengaluru to remain open till 1 am to boost trade and commerce

BENGALURU: In a move aimed at improving trade and commerce, shops and other business establishments in the city will be allowed to remain open till 1 am from now on. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced this in his budget speech in February and the Urban Development Department issued an order on July 29.

The order applies for business establishments in BBMP limits only. This decision will help the state government, which has been looking at various options, to improve its revenue.

Bruhat Bangalore Hotels’ Association (BBHA), which has been demanding that hotels and restaurants in the city be allowed to operate round-the-clock, has welcomed the government’s decision.

President of BBHA PC Rao said, “Extending the business hours to 1 am is a welcome move. This will benefit the people of Bengaluru in a big way. The decision will also lead to creation of more jobs. All bars and restaurants were allowed to remain open till 1 am only in commissionerate limits. But with this order, all bars and restaurants can be open till 1 am across BBMP limits.”

However, some netizens opposed the decision stating that it will disturb peace and harmony in the city.