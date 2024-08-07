Community diabetes centres to come up in Karnataka

BENGALURU: To give impetus to diabetes awareness, treatment and care, community diabetes centres will soon come up at district and sub-district hospitals as well as at community and primary health centres across the state.

To this end, the initiative -- Changing Diabetes Barometer -- was launched by the state government in association with the non-profit Novo Nordisk Education Foundation (NNEF) here on Tuesday.

Under the initiative, a holistic approach to diabetes care will be taken up as part of outpatient department consultations. Pilot projects will be launched in three districts -- Bengaluru Urban, Yadgir and Dakshina Karnataka -- covering a population of over 1.5 million people.

Diabetes mapping will be done on a real-time basis and promote early diagnosis and treatment options along with lifestyle modifications.

The programme will also support foot and eye care awareness at government facilities for people living with diabetes.

An MoU was signed by Naveen Bhat Y, Mission Director, National Health Mission (NHM), Government of Karnataka, and Vikrant Shrotriya, Managing Trustee, Novo Nordisk Education Foundation, in the presence of Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and others.

The Indian Council of Medical Research, in its recent study, highlighted that India has around 101 million people living with diabetes and another 136 million people in pre-diabetic stages, the health minister said.