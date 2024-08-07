MUDA scam: Karnataka governor summons anti-corruption activist Abraham, seeks clarification on plea

BENGALURU: Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot summoned anti-corruption activist TJ Abraham to Raj Bhavan on Tuesday and sought a clarification on his petition in view of the state’s Council of Ministers’ advice to withdraw the show-cause notice issued to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the alleged MUDA site allotment scam.

The show-cause notice was issued based on the petition by Abraham to the governor, seeking permission to prosecute Siddaramaiah in the alleged scam. The Council of Ministers had advised the governor to withdraw the notice issued to the CM and reject Abraham’s petition. Abraham told TNIE that he met the governor and gave all clarifications.

Meanwhile, sources in the state government said that they did not receive any notice or communication from Raj Bhavan after the governor returned to Bengaluru from New Delhi on Monday night.

Abraham visited MUDA office in Mysuru on Monday and held discussions with its commissioner AN Raghunandan on the allotment of sites in Mysuru.

Abraham said,“The Council of Ministers decided to appeal to the governor to withdraw the show-cause notice issued to Siddaramaiah. Without considering its merits, the government decided that my petition does not hold water. I did not produce any secondary documents supporting my petition. I went to Raj Bhavan on Tuesday and gave all the clarifications,’’ he said.

On Siddaramaiah and his cabinet ministers calling him a blackmailer, Abraham said, “When I filed a petition against the then chief minister BS Yediyurappa in a land case, Siddaramaiah appreciated it in the House. When I filed a complaint against the then chief minister Jagadish Shettar to the governor, the Congress leaders did not have any problem. But now, they are calling me a blackmailer. I have made my position clear to the governor.”