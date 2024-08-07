MUDA scam: Now, another activist writes to Karnataka governor against CM

MYSURU: Mysuru-based activist Snehamayi Krishna has filed a complaint with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, alleging improper allocation of government-acquired land in Uttanahalli village, Varuna hobli, in Mysuru district. This comes days after activist TJ Abraham sought the Governor’s permission to prosecute CM Siddaramaiah in the alleged MUDA site scam.

According to the complaint letter by Krishna to the Governor, a copy of which is available with TNIE, it is alleged that Siddaramaiah, based on a letter he wrote, facilitated the transfer of the land to individuals unrelated to the original beneficiaries. This resulted in significant injustice to the rightful beneficiaries, the complaint alleged.

Specific allegations have been made regarding Survey No 205/2, where 1.39 acres, including plots within the land in Uttanahalli were allegedly misappropriated. The complaint alleges that the CM, abusing his power and influence over officials, enabled one Marappa and certain officials to create false records and illegally order the release of this land, which had been government property for about 30 years, into Marappa’s possession. Krishna cited a letter written allegedly by Siddaramaiah to the then deputy commissioner in 2008.

In the complaint, Krishna has urged Mysuru DC Lakshmikant Reddy to conduct a thorough investigation into this matter and requested the Governor to direct the DC to file a report within 15 days and obtain necessary permissions to file a lawsuit against Siddaramaiah and the involved officials and individuals.