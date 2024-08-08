Eight medicos reach Karnataka' Belagavi after fleeing Bangladesh amidst unrest

BELAGAVI: A group of 13 students, eight from Belagavi district, who were pursuing MBBS in Bangladesh and found themselves trapped in the neighbouring country through its ongoing civil unrest, have returned home to safety. The students’ return was facilitated by the Indian High Commission.

It may be recalled here that the parents of the stranded students had expressed concern and sought help from Belagavi MP Jagdish Shettar and the district administration as tensions escalated in Bangladesh. Taking immediate action, Belagavi Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan provided information about the students to the Centre, which helped in securing their safe exit from Bangladesh.

Roshan said the students crossed the Indo-Bangladesh border and were provided logistical assistance, enabling them to reach their homes.

“The students were studying medicine in Bangladesh. They had called me last week, stating that they wanted help in returning to our country. We booked train tickets and arranged logistics for them to return home,” Roshan said, adding that as many as 13 students had sought help, of whom eight are from Belagavi. “We helped all of them,” he stated.

Describing the tense situation, a student, who was among the returnees, said, “About a week ago, we were told to stay inside our college hostel as rioters destroyed a mobile tower. The situation worsened and we realised it was time to return home. We were able to reach Belagavi on August 4.” He said if they had stayed longer, it would have been very difficult for them. Another student said, “It was a relief to get out of Bangladesh. The situation is terrible and unsafe, and everyone is mentally exhausted.”