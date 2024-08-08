Groom murders bride hours after wedding in Karnataka village

KGF : The bliss of marriage lasted for only a few hours for this couple. Naveen (27), a resident of Santuru village of Kuppam in AP, married Likhita Sri (20), a resident of Bainepalli in KGF, on Wednesday morning.

However, the joy of marriage ended when the newly-weds picked up an argument soon after the nuptials. The altercation turned ugly when in a fit of rage, Naveen allegedly stabbed his wife, killing her. Later, he attempted suicide using the same weapon. His condition is critical.

KGF SP KM Shantharaju said the accused is a textile merchant. He added that preliminary investigations revealed it was a love marriage, which was solemnised at the house of Monika, Naveen’s sister.

The SP said the couple, after tying the knot, visited Naveen’s relative’s house, where they got into an argument. Naveen attacked Likhita and allegedly stabbed her. She fell, bleeding on the floor. Upon seeing Likhita’s lifeless body, Naveen attempted suicide with the same weapon. Meanwhile, Pavithra, the relative, cried for help, attracting villagers to the scene.

Andersonpet police have registered a case and begun an investigation.

The exact reason for the murder is being probed, Shantharaju informed.