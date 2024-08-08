Kumaraswamy slams Shivakumar as former plays old videos of HDK at rally

MANDYA: Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday termed Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar an expert in making CDs and videos.

Addressing the public at Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar Circle in Mandya, the JDS state president said Shivakumar, who is also Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, has not given up the habit of making CDs.

“He played old videos of me, former CM BS Yediyurappa, and others during the Congress Janandolana rally in Mandya on Tuesday,” he criticised.

If Shivakumar is so keen, he should also screen Siddaramaiah’s old comments against Congress leaders, Kumaraswamy said.

Congress came to power in Karnataka promising clean governance, but is now immersed in corruption, he said. He hit out at Siddaramaiah for playing the backward community card.

The Union minister said he can get the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project cleared in five minutes, but Congress should convince its ally DMK in Tamil Nadu so that he can get the Prime Minister’s approval.

Kumaraswamy said that the Cauvery catchment area has received copious rain and all reservoirs are brimming. “Also, 140 tmcft of water has flown to Mettur reservoir in Tamil Nadu. Surplus water is emptying into the sea. Unfortunately, Cauvery water has not reached the tail-end areas of Maddur, Malavalli and Koppa."

Kumaraswamy said AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and MPs from Karnataka are not coming to the rescue of former PM HD Deve Gowda when DMK members protest when he raises the Cauvery water dispute in the Rajya Sabha.