Yerava tribals in Kodagu dream of permanent home but pleas fall on deaf ears

MADIKERI: Torn tarpaulin roofs, flooded and slush-filled huts, absent toilet facilities – life is a struggle for 25 Yerava families residing on paisari land in South Kodagu. While the residents are seen as a vote bank by political parties, their plight has gone unaddressed for several years.

“We have been leading a pitiable life from the time we were born. Our ancestors too lived the life we are leading now. However, we spoke out against the injustice and started a protest six years ago. But nothing has changed,” said Shoba, a tribal resident of Kuttiparambu settlement in Balugodu limits near Virajpet. The 25 families are now settled on paisari land and are fighting to avail decent houses under the government scheme.

Six years ago, the agitated Yeravas moved out of the estate houses and occupied nearly three acres of paisari land at Kuttiparambu. They established makeshift tents and started to reside in them as this was the only form of protest they could afford. However, their tents were dismantled as they allegedly encroached government land. Nevertheless, the Yeravas refused to move out of the land until they were sanctioned permanent houses and their fight resulted in the government sanctioning 2 acres of the paisari land at Kuttiparambu.

“We were promised that the land rights would be handed over soon after. However, the land rights have still not reached us. This monsoon during incessant rainfall, our tents flew off in the wind. The tarpaulins were torn in the rainfall and we had no roof over our heads. But our plight has still gone unnoticed,” said Shoba. She was made the president of the panchayat in 2010 and thought this would help the tribes achieve their dream. However, this was done for votebank politics and their fight for a permanent shelter has not been achieved yet.

“The concerned authorities have marked sites on the paisari land. But no work has been undertaken yet. We had demanded a house and agricultural land as this would help us grow our own rice and vegetables. But we have been sanctioned only 2 acres of land, where no work has been undertaken yet,” she explained. While a borewell has been dug out at the site, the ITDP department has not been sanctioned funds to ready the layout. The families haven't even received tarpaulins this year amidst the bad weather conditions and also live in constant fear of wildlife. But they have not lost hope.