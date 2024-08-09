Complaint filed before Special Court against CM Siddaramaiah, his wife, others

BENGALURU: A complaint was filed before the Special Court to try cases against sitting and former MPs/MLAs, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathy BM and others over an alleged scam in allotment of sites by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

After verification of documents supporting the complaint to know whether it is in compliance with provisions of the law, Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat will hear the arguments on Friday on whether the complaint is to be registered and notice issued to the accused. Senior advocate Lakshmy Iyengar, appearing on behalf of the complainant Snehamayi Krishna, who claims to be a social worker from Mysuru, said the complaint was presented before the court.

The court will verify the documents and take them up for arguments on Friday, on whether it is to be registered, and issue notice to the accused by taking cognisance of offences allegedly committed, she added. It was contended in the complaint that sanction to prosecute the chief minister is not required since he has no role in his official capacity in the scam. The complainant prayed to court to take cognisance of the complaint and refer the same to an independent investigating agency like Central Bureau of Investigation or Lokayukta, which are not under the state government.

On complaints filed by RTI activists against him, CM Siddaramaiah said they are false and will not stand in court. He was talking to reporters in Mysuru.