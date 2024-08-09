MP CM gets Rs 3.2k crore investment proposals as for his state from Karnataka

BENGALURU: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who was camping with his delegation in Bengaluru to woo industrialists to invest in his state, said that an investment proposal of around Rs 3,200 crore was received during his two-day visit to the city. Yadav interacted with investors and industry leaders as part of the ‘Interactive Session on Investment in Madhya Pradesh’. He said the investments are likely to generate over 7,000 employment opportunities.

Sharing details on the potential investments proposed here on Thursday, Yadav said Google Cloud has come forward to set up a startup hub and Centre of Excellence in Madhya Pradesh, and Nvidia has suggested preparing a blueprint to establish Madhya Pradesh as the ‘Intelligence Capital of India’.

The CM, who visited Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s facility in Bengaluru on Wednesday, urging the defence PSU to invest in MP, said his visit is likely to yield positive results.

Mentioning that his visit to Bengaluru was positive from the point of view of investment, Yadav said, “Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka are like brothers, both states have a similar atmosphere. The purpose of the ‘Invest Madhya Pradesh’ programme here was to provide an opportunity for industry operators in Karnataka to expand their activities.”

MP government officials said more than 500 participants, including investors from Karnataka and other states, and representatives from several industry bodies, took part in the interactive session. After discussions with companies regarding the development of IT in Madhya Pradesh and their future plans, Yadav expressed confidence that his state will see many IT companies setting up campuses.