Opposition slams Karnataka govt after father carries ‘charred remains' of son in bag

BELAGAVI: After reports of a man carrying the charred remains of his 18-year-old son, who died in the recent factory blaze in Belagavi, in a bag went viral, the district administration has come under fire from several quarters.

The state BJP leadership, which slammed the state government over the matter, alleged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is "remorseless".

Yallappa Gundyagol, 18, an employee of Sneham International at Navage near Belagavi, was charred to death inside the factory lift after a major fire broke out following an electric short-circuit on Tuesday night.

It is said that when his parents went to the factory on Wednesday to collect the body, Yallappa's charred remains were handed over to them in a bag.

Videos and pictures of the boy's father carrying the charred remains in the bag went viral on various social networking sites on Thursday.

Leader of Opposition in the legislative Assembly R Ashoka, who took to `X', said, "Look at this haunting and heart-wrenching visual of a father carrying the remains of his son's burnt body in a handbag after a fire accident in a factory in Belagavi. What's wrong with the Congress government in the state. Can't the government handle the mortal remains of the deceased with due respect and humanity?''

"Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is remorseless," he added. In his post, senior BJP leader CT Ravi said the government should initiate action against the district administration for doing so.

Meanwhile, Belagavi deputy commissioner Mohammad Roshan said the body of Yallappa was completely charred. In the presence of police and other officers, the charred remains were handed to the boy's father in an earthen pot to conduct the last rites. Yallappa's father himself admitted that he kept the earthen pot containing the charred remains of his son in a plastic bag as it would get wet if it rained, Roshan said.