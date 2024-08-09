Pawan Kalyan meets Siddaramaiah, Khandre, discusses forest issues

BENGALURU: Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM and Jana Sena Party founder Konidala Pawan Kalyan called on Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and sought his cooperation in strengthening the relationship between the two neighbouring states.

On the sidelines of his scheduled meeting with Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, Pawan made time to meet Siddaramaiah and exchanged pleasantries. Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, MLAs Anekal Shivanna, Nelamangala Srinivas and Belagavi North MLA Asif Sait were also present.

According to sources, his visit has nothing to do with politics. “I discussed with the CM the seven-point agenda with regard to the forest department, to evolve mutual agreement,” said Pawan, who also holds the forest portfolio in the Andhra Pradesh government. He ruled out any discussion on politics with Siddaramaiah.

Later, Pawan claimed he was impressed by the movie Pushpa, and Gandhadagudi movie idol Dr Rajkumar, who plays the lead role. “In Gandhadagudi, the hero safeguards the forest. But of late, the hero is the one who cuts trees (red sanders). There is a cultural shift. In reel life too, I have been involved in such movies but in real life want to be a conservationist, as politics gave me a great opportunity,” he remarked.

He was regretful that he was not able to speak Kannada and hoped to learn the language soon. He recited a stanza written by Rashtrakavi Kuvempu with the forest as the theme.

Police had a tough time controlling fans at Vidhana Soudha, with even government staffers rushing to catch a glimpse of the actor.