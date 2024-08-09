TiE summit to give push to entrepreneurship in Karnataka

BENGALURU: TiE Bangalore, the pioneering chapter of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) in India, on Thursday announced that it will hold the 9th Edition of TiE Global Summit (TGS) 2024, between December 9 and 11 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), and on December 12 in Mysuru.

Themed ‘Putting Entrepreneurship First’, the summit aims to create an inclusive entrepreneurship ecosystem, democratising opportunities and uniting the global entrepreneurial community. Accordingly, TGS24 is expected to host over 25,000 delegates, including over 5,000 startups, over 750 investors, 300 corporates, 150 speakers and 10,000 futurepreneurs from India and more than 50 other countries.

Highlighting Bengaluru’s potential as an ideal hub for entrepreneurship, Industries Minister MB Patil said, “Karnataka has a great history of manufacturing and academia, and has consistently bagged the top rank in NITI Aayog’s India Innovation Index. Also, out of 113 unicorns (valued at $320 billion), Bengaluru hosts 45 (total value $161 billion). The city has always been a major innovation hub, and is home to over 400 global R&D centres. It is also the fastest growing technology innovation cluster in the world.”

IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge seconded that Bengaluru’s GDP is projected to soar at 8.5% till 2035. “Today, the city stands 21st among the top-30 global startup ecosystems, and our aim is to make it into the Top-10.”

The government has identified land parcels for a startup park in Bengaluru, while on August 23, it will also unveil a Knowledge-Health-Innovation and Research (KHIR) City.