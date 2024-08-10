Karnataka

Goods train derails near Belagavi

Londa-Vasco line on Friday. However, no casualties were reported.
The derailed wagons of the train.
The derailed wagons of the train.(Photo | Express)
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: As many as 17 wagons of a loaded goods train derailed near tunnel number 15, between Dudhsagar and Sonwane, on the

Londa-Vasco line on Friday. However, no casualties were reported.

The derailed goods train was transporting coal from Vasco to Hospet. Accident Relief Trains (ART) have been dispatched with 140-tonne cranes and other materials. The derailment affected the movement of trains on the SWR route. Train number 17309 Yesvantpur-Vasco Da Gama and train number 17310 Vasco-Da-Gama-Yesvantpur departing on August 9 has been cancelled.

train derailment
Belagavi accident

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com