Goods train derails near Belagavi

BELAGAVI: As many as 17 wagons of a loaded goods train derailed near tunnel number 15, between Dudhsagar and Sonwane, on the

Londa-Vasco line on Friday. However, no casualties were reported.

The derailed goods train was transporting coal from Vasco to Hospet. Accident Relief Trains (ART) have been dispatched with 140-tonne cranes and other materials. The derailment affected the movement of trains on the SWR route. Train number 17309 Yesvantpur-Vasco Da Gama and train number 17310 Vasco-Da-Gama-Yesvantpur departing on August 9 has been cancelled.