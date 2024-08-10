Landslip affects train services between Bengaluru and Mangaluru

MANGALURU: Two days after train operations resumed between the coast and Bengaluru and other hinterlands after a gap of 13 days, the train operations came to a halt again on Saturday following a landslip between Sakleshpur and Ballupete Stations of Mysuru division on Saturday.

A release from South Western Railway said a landslip occurred approximately at 12:30 am. Hundreds of Mangaluru and Kannur-bound passengers were stranded at Alur in Hassan district for several hours due to the incident. Food and tea arrangements have been made at the stations.

Relief material with the rescue team is present and restoration works are in progress.

Senior Officers led by Arvind Srivastava, General Manager, K S Jain Additional General Manager and Principal Heads of Departments are monitoring the situation closely. Shilpi Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager, Mysuru is supervising for restoration works.

The following train services are regulated today and any change in train services will be notified later:

Train No. 16511 KSR Bengaluru - Kannur Express, Journey commenced on 09.08.2024 is regulated at Alur.

Train No. 16585 SMVT Bengaluru - Murdeshwar Express, Journey commenced on 09.08.2024 is regulated at Hassan.

Train No. 16586 Murdeshwar - SMVT Bengaluru Express, Journey commenced on 09.08.2024 is regulated at Sakleshpur.

Train No. 16512 Kannur - KSR Bengaluru Express, Journey commenced on 09.08.2024 is regulated at Sakleshpur.

Train No. 16596 Karwar - KSR Bengaluru Panchaganga Super-Fast Express, Journey commenced on 09.08.2024 is regulated at Donegal.