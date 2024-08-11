Bengaluru activist Abraham may move court over Governor's delay in CM's prosecution sanction

BENGALURU: Anti-corruption activist TJ Abraham is likely to move court as Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has not taken any decision as yet with regard to issuing sanction for prosecuting Chief minister Siddaramaiah in the MUDA scam.

He had filed a petition before the governor, seeking sanction on July 26 and the latter issued a showcause notice to the CM the same day. “In the showcause notice, the governor has noted that the allegations against the CM are of a serious nature and prima facie seem plausible. But I do not know why the governor is delaying sanctioning preosecution,” Abraham said.

He informed that he held discussions with his lawyers and is mulling filing a special suit, either before the special court for the trial of people’s representatives or the Karnataka High Court. “In a money laundering case against former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, the governor had rejected my petition seeking sanction, following which I had moved the high court, which had said it is not right to reject the petition,” he recalled.

He clarified that he is firm on taking the MUDA case to its logical end. “I had also fought against former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy in an illegal mining case, in which the SIT had sought prosecution by the governor,”

Meanwhile, Gehlot, who was travelling, will return to Raj Bhavan on Sunday evening.