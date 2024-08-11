Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar dismisses HD Kumaraswamy’s threats as baseless

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said he is not intimidated by the persistent threats of Union minister HD Kumaraswamy. “I have put up with Kumaraswamy’s threats for the last 2-3 years. He is threatening that he will release documents against me. Let him do it, I am not the one to be threatened.

He has accused me of usurping properties from widows at gunpoint. If he has proof, let him file a complaint,” the DCM told reporters in Bengaluru. Asked why personal attacks are increasing between him and the JDS leader, he said Kumaraswamy is the one who started it and he is talking in desperation after his son lost the election. “I know the conspiracies that are brewing,” he said.

Shivakumar said he has not claimed that he made his assets through agricultural income. “I am as much a businessman as I am a politician. I purchase land as per my ability, but haven’t taken any property by force as accused,” he said.

Asked about BJP leaders’ statement that their fight will go on till Siddaramaiah resigns, he said there is no question of the CM resigning. This is a political conspiracy to unseat him and they are daydreaming, he said.