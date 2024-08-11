Karnataka: Kumaraswamy accuses Deputy CM Shivakumar of involvement in VG Siddhartha's suicide

MYSURU: The ongoing war of words turned explosive when Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy took the name of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in the suicide of Cafe Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha, who was the son-in-law of former CM SM Krishna.

At the valedictory of the BJP-JDS Mysuru Chalo Padayatra here on Saturday, Kumaraswamy said Krishna not only gave Shivakumar a political life, but also groomed him to achieve greater heights. “Who is responsible for the suicide of his son-in-law, Mr Shivakumar? Will you present before the people who are responsible,” he asked.

He said, “The one who stole manhole caps and sold them to make a living now speaks about me, my father HD Deve Gowda and former CM BS Yediyurappa.” On Shivakumar raising questions over the assets of Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy said, “How did Shivakumar become rich, even though his father worked in the fields? In comparison, Deve Gowda started his career as an engineer after completing his diploma.”

He alleged, “Shivakumar, being the most cunning and vindictive politician, fixed Bhavani (JDS leader HD Revanna’s wife) in the CD scandal and ensured that Revanna’s both sons are behind bars. Should people believe such conspirators?”

He ridiculed Shivakumar for promising to stand like a rock with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, saying the deputy chief minister assured the same when the JDS-Congress coalition government was in power, but later turned the tables around.